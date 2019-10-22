Hearing today on plastic bag ban in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a push to stop Philadelphia businesses from using plastic bags.A hearing on the matter will be held at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.The council will hear testimony on a measure to "permit the use of only certain bags by retail establishments at the point of sale or for a delivery; and establishing a charge, payable by the consumer to the establishment, for the provision of other types of bags; all under certain terms and conditions."But even if council members can rally enough support for a measure, the legislation will have to wait.Under the latest Pennsylvania budget signed in June, municipalities cannot pass packaging bans or fee for at least one year to allow for a feasibility study.