Society

Hearing today on plastic bag ban in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a push to stop Philadelphia businesses from using plastic bags.

A hearing on the matter will be held at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.



The council will hear testimony on a measure to "permit the use of only certain bags by retail establishments at the point of sale or for a delivery; and establishing a charge, payable by the consumer to the establishment, for the provision of other types of bags; all under certain terms and conditions."

But even if council members can rally enough support for a measure, the legislation will have to wait.



Under the latest Pennsylvania budget signed in June, municipalities cannot pass packaging bans or fee for at least one year to allow for a feasibility study.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaplastic bagsbanphiladelphia city council
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple dies in Torresdale fire, 2 others injured
$30K reward offered after toddler killed, baby shot
2 men arrested at Philly Starbucks seek to turn an injustice into good
Philadelphia firefighters battle massive blaze at auto garage
Security guard fired after using racial slur to teach student reinstated
Sports documentary told through lens of Eagles fans
Nickelodeon Universe opens this week in New Jersey
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, steadier rain tonight
Demolition underway as investigators seek cause of Allentown fire
Troubleshooters: A warning about scams involving rental properties
DNA helps authorities arrest man for 2017 rape in Norristown
NJ teens accused of using racial slurs, urinating on girl
More TOP STORIES News