Homeless given free plane tickets in Seattle

There's a new approach to handling the homeless population that is gaining attention in Seattle.This week, a homeless couple was given two plane tickets to Kansas, and the city of Seattle picked up the tab.Now, the homeless population is protesting in front of the famous Space Needle in a large make-shift encampment they call homeless mansion.While some see this as a way to move them out of the city, some who are living on the streets say they too would like a ticket, something they couldn't afford on their own.The city says if someone wants to move for a confirmed and documented family reunion or a job, the city will consider using funds to buy them a ticket.------