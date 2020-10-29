Montco nonprofit 'You Matter Marathon' looks to lift people's spirits in November

ERDENHEIM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We love stories that lift people up and a local woman is trying to do just that by encouraging everyone to join her "You Matter Marathon."
Cheryl Rice, from Erdenheim, Montgomery County, founded the nonprofit "You Matter Marathon: No Running Required" and is hoping people pass on cards that simply say "You Matter" to friends, family or strangers every day during the month of November.
"I know these two words given to the right person, given at the right time, can go right into their heart and change their day, if not their life," Rice said.
I surprised my morning show friends with some cards while staying socially distant.
I put a You Matter card on the end of the umbrella for David Murphy and on a book for Tamala Edwards.
"This is the medicine we all need right now, to heal our divides, to reconnect with our own civility and decency. This is so simple and yet so very, very powerful," Rice said.
For more information visit: https://youmattermarathon.com/
