feel good

Montco nonprofit 'You Matter Marathon' looks to lift people's spirits in November

By
ERDENHEIM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- We love stories that lift people up and a local woman is trying to do just that by encouraging everyone to join her "You Matter Marathon."

Cheryl Rice, from Erdenheim, Montgomery County, founded the nonprofit "You Matter Marathon: No Running Required" and is hoping people pass on cards that simply say "You Matter" to friends, family or strangers every day during the month of November.


"I know these two words given to the right person, given at the right time, can go right into their heart and change their day, if not their life," Rice said.

I surprised my morning show friends with some cards while staying socially distant.

I put a You Matter card on the end of the umbrella for David Murphy and on a book for Tamala Edwards.


"This is the medicine we all need right now, to heal our divides, to reconnect with our own civility and decency. This is so simple and yet so very, very powerful," Rice said.

For more information visit: https://youmattermarathon.com/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyspringfield township (montgomery county)feel good
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Morning Moms: Teaching a pod of kids while continuing learning
Psychiatrist cares for the caretakers at Abington Hospital
Cheltenham man battles childhood hunger and stage 3 cancer at the same time
Young Eagles fan has star-studded guest list for podcast
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Van loaded with explosives found in Philadelphia's Logan Circle
Looters hit businesses along City Avenue
Philly pledges better response after death of Walter Wallace Jr.
AccuWeather Alert: Tropical Rain Today with Localized Flooding
Zeta barrels through Philly region after battering storm-weary coast
2 found dead after explosion, fire in Gloucester County
Wallace's family to view body cam footage before public release
Show More
France, Germany brace for coronavirus lockdowns
Man stabbed to death in Kensington
Local clergy reaching out to youth in hopes of defusing violence
Business owner faces closure due to looters; community steps in
France goes on maximum alert after attack at church kills 3
More TOP STORIES News