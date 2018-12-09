U.S. & WORLD

Kansas City Symphony breaks world record

Kansas City Symphony breaks world record.

There's a new world record, set to the tune of Christmas music!

The Kansas City, Missouri Symphony tooted their way to a new Guinness World Record.

Every year, they host the "Tuba Christmas" but they added a little flair to this year's performance.

They brought in nearly a thousand performers for the biggest tuba ensemble ever.

The reason was to break the world record for the most tuba players playing one song continuously for five minutes.

The symphony performed "Silent Night" over and over, until time was up.

