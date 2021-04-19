'Behind the Mask:' Local photographer focuses lens on healthcare heroes

That is the name of J.C. Sager's new project.
Sager, who lives in Montgomery County, is featuring portraits of frontline workers on his website as a symbol of hope moving forward.
There is a personal profile of each frontline worker, as well.
"It was an honor meeting all these individuals, there are 10 in total, and each one has their own story to tell," Sager said. "Every single one is inspiring. What they do and what they've done over the past year is just amazing to me."
To pay it forward, Sager also started a fundraiser called "Prints for a Purpose."
Fifty-percent of every order from his photography page goes toward gift cards for our medical workers.
So far, he's raised over $350 to give back.