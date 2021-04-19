be kind

'Behind the Mask:' Local photographer focuses lens on healthcare heroes

By
Local photographer focuses lens on healthcare heroes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a local writer and photographer is going "Behind the Mask" to put the spotlight on our region's healthcare heroes.

That is the name of J.C. Sager's new project.

Sager, who lives in Montgomery County, is featuring portraits of frontline workers on his website as a symbol of hope moving forward.



There is a personal profile of each frontline worker, as well.

"It was an honor meeting all these individuals, there are 10 in total, and each one has their own story to tell," Sager said. "Every single one is inspiring. What they do and what they've done over the past year is just amazing to me."

To pay it forward, Sager also started a fundraiser called "Prints for a Purpose."

J.C. Sager



Fifty-percent of every order from his photography page goes toward gift cards for our medical workers.

So far, he's raised over $350 to give back.
