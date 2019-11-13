Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home in Collingswood

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and his family have a new place to call home, thanks to PNC Bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.Retired Lance Corporal Joseph Logue was presented with the newly renovated home in Collingswood, New Jersey Wednesday morning.Logue served in Afghanistan with the 2nd Tank Battalion and was injured when his tank was hit by an explosive device.Wednesday, he received the keys to a new home, where he plans to make memories with his family for years to come.This is the fourth year PNC has donated a mortgage-free home to a veteran.