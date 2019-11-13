Society

Marine veteran receives mortgage-free home in Collingswood

COLLINGSWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and his family have a new place to call home, thanks to PNC Bank and the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

Retired Lance Corporal Joseph Logue was presented with the newly renovated home in Collingswood, New Jersey Wednesday morning.



Logue served in Afghanistan with the 2nd Tank Battalion and was injured when his tank was hit by an explosive device.

Wednesday, he received the keys to a new home, where he plans to make memories with his family for years to come.

This is the fourth year PNC has donated a mortgage-free home to a veteran.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycollingswooddonationsveteran
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
Man in custody after discovery of illegal explosive device
Man arrested, charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Vietnam veteran
Teen charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother
Jury begins deliberations in Sean Kratz trial
Woman, 65, shot in broad daylight in Parkside
Show More
Trump meets with Turkey's Erdogan as impeachment hearings get underway
DA: Father used baby as human shield; child shot 4 times in Philly
Disney Plus hits 10M subscribers in 1 day
Extreme cold can be bad for your car
Man charged with killing mother in Edgewater Park home
More TOP STORIES News