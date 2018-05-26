SOCIETY

Memorial Day weekend kicks off at the Jersey Shore

EMBED </>More Videos

Folks head to Jersey Shore for Memorial Day. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 25, 2018.

By
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
The unofficial start to summer is well underway as familiar sights and sounds - and thousands of holiday weekend vacationers - return to the Jersey Shore.

Action News was on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City Friday night as families relished that first taste of the summer season.

Laura and Lonnie Butler of Camden brought their four grandsons for a little weekend fun.

"We love going on the boardwalk, taking kids on the beach for a while," said Laura.

What to do during Memorial Day weekend
As we remember those who gave their lives while serving our country this Memorial Day, there's plenty to do if you plan to stay home and avoid the hectic travel.


Meanwhile, a gorgeous beach day in Ocean City led to packed crowds on the boardwalk.

The Burgys of Garnett Valley, Pa. told Action News they welcome the change from the seemingly endless winter.

John Burgy said, "Have a good time. Enjoy the weather after this horrible weather, and have fun with the kids! No rain - pray for no rain."

And there was plenty new to try out here, including a new candy shop and a virtual reality hot air balloon ride.

Of course, the kids had their own ideas.

'Flags In' at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery
On Memorial Day this year, 230,000 American flags will mark the graves of fallen military personnel at Arlington National Cemetery.


Having fun and boogie boarding, riding the rides and eating candy, buying a lot of things with mom's money - that's just a sampling of what younger shore fans shared with us.

Meanwhile, off the boards, summer was heating up at the Shields family home, on the first of what they hope will be many weekends of fun and family.

Marty Shields of Fort Washington said, "It's a chance to get away from the real world and come down and relax by the ocean and have good family time."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsmemorial dayjersey shore
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Celebrating Memorial Day in the Delaware Valley
'Flags In' Memorial Day tradition continues at Arlington
SOCIETY
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
Serena Williams to speak at Pa. Conference for Women
Homeless Texas A&M grad lands job after handing out resumes on street
3 women in Broomall celebrate 315 years of life
More Society
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News