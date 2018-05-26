Memorial Day weekend kicks off at the Jersey Shore

The unofficial start to summer is well underway as familiar sights and sounds - and thousands of holiday weekend vacationers - return to the Jersey Shore.Action News was on the Steel Pier in Atlantic City Friday night as families relished that first taste of the summer season.Laura and Lonnie Butler of Camden brought their four grandsons for a little weekend fun."We love going on the boardwalk, taking kids on the beach for a while," said Laura.Meanwhile, a gorgeous beach day in Ocean City led to packed crowds on the boardwalk.The Burgys of Garnett Valley, Pa. told Action News they welcome the change from the seemingly endless winter.John Burgy said, "Have a good time. Enjoy the weather after this horrible weather, and have fun with the kids! No rain - pray for no rain."And there was plenty new to try out here, including a new candy shop and a virtual reality hot air balloon ride.Of course, the kids had their own ideas.Having fun and boogie boarding, riding the rides and eating candy, buying a lot of things with mom's money - that's just a sampling of what younger shore fans shared with us.Meanwhile, off the boards, summer was heating up at the Shields family home, on the first of what they hope will be many weekends of fun and family.Marty Shields of Fort Washington said, "It's a chance to get away from the real world and come down and relax by the ocean and have good family time."------