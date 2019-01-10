SOCIETY

Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest

EMBED </>More Videos

Final farewell for Mummer killed in South Philly crash. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on January 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A well-known Mummer who was killed in a triple-fatal crash in South Philadelphia will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Mourners paid their respects during a viewing for 31-year-old Dennis Palandro Wednesday night.

Palandro was a union electrician and member of the South Philadelphia String Band.

His wife Nicole survived the wreck, but suffered serious injuries.

Their friends, Joseph Ferry and Kelly Wisely were also killed.

EMBED More News Videos

More details of deadly crash involving Mummers members. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on January 3, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, his family and friends says donations can be made in his memory to The Palandro-Ferry Memorial Foundation, P.O. Box 8696, Collingswood, NJ 08108-8696.

Police say 29-year-old Keith Campbell of Bear, Delaware, a driver in another car, stabbed himself several times before crashing into the victims' SUV at 7th Street and Packer Avenue the day after New Year's.

Witnesses told police Campbell crossed the median into opposing traffic while speeding before the collision.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: Deadly head-on crash in South Philadelphia on January 2, 2019.


Bail was set at $1.75 million for Campbell after Monday's arraignment. He was arraigned from his hospital bed.

Campbell is facing three charges of homicide by vehicle and other offenses.

EMBED More News Videos

Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on January 7, 2019.


Last week, police in Delaware said Campbell was involved in a brief pursuit there before officers broke off the chase.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyphilly newstrafficstabbingcrashaccidentmummersmummers paradeSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Victims with ties to Mummers killed in head-on crash
SOCIETY
Final respects paid to retired Camden police officer
Rare penny found in lunch money could be worth more than $1M
News chopper spies Mario Kart game on MLB stadium's big screen
NJ young woman hurt in crash gets help from community
More Society
Top Stories
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Man, 67, killed in Juniata Park fire
2 N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in Oregon boat accident
FDA says routine food inspections not being done due to shutdown
Man accused of stealing roommate's $10M lottery ticket
AccuWeather: Bitter Wind Chills Today, Some Weekend Snow
Homeless man involved in GoFundMe scandal arrested in Philly
Show More
Transplanted Eagles fan tours NOLA hot spots
Trump's border visit comes as shutdown talks fall apart
President Trump signs NJ high school students' bill into law
1st child death associated with flu reported in New Jersey
Hundreds spot meteor over the East Coast
More News