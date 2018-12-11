HOLIDAY

Neighbors fill growing Pa. pothole with Christmas tree

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (WPVI) --
There was such a massive pothole in the road that neighbors in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania thought a Christmas tree could fit in it.

So that's just what they did.

They say the hole has been getting bigger for weeks with no fix.

So they called attention to the problem in a festive way - and it caught the attention of city officials!

Authorities have since put a metal slab over the hole.

It is slated to be finally be fixed as early as Tuesday.

City officials say the weather wasn't a factor in delaying a fix, just that the paving company was backed up with other jobs.
