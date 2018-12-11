Neighbors fill growing Pa. pothole with Christmas tree

There was such a massive pothole in the road that neighbors in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania thought a Christmas tree could fit in it.So that's just what they did.They say the hole has been getting bigger for weeks with no fix.So they called attention to the problem in a festive way - and it caught the attention of city officials!Authorities have since put a metal slab over the hole.It is slated to be finally be fixed as early as Tuesday.City officials say the weather wasn't a factor in delaying a fix, just that the paving company was backed up with other jobs.