New Jersey increases occupant capacity for wedding receptions

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order on Wednesday to allow indoor wedding receptions to operate at 35% capacity of the room in which they are held.Under the new order, up to 150 people are allowed indoors at 35% capacity and up to 150 individuals are allowed at outdoor receptions. Both capacity limits are exclusive of venue staff."We are able to take these steps as our COVID-19 numbers are declining, and we are optimistic that these trends will continue," said Governor Murphy. "As always, we ask New Jerseyans to adhere to proper COVID-19 health and safety protocols."The new order is causing some mixed reaction."Relieved, very relieved, it's been a very, very challenging year," said Tina Briglia, one of the owners of Brigalias in Sicklerville.The Merion in Cinnaminson has four reception rooms, which can accommodate from 300 and up to 600 people. The owner says the capacity expansion might not be enough."We have over 100 employees that are excited to be open now. They wanna be back, they wanna get back to work," said Vinny Mazzella, one of the owners of The Merion. "It's frustrating because we really should be open at 50% but you know, it's memories that the grooms and brides are losing through all of this."The capacity limits have posed extremely stressful challenges for couples planning large weddings."I mean it's been extremely stressful, emotional, definitely a roller coaster of emotions with pushing everything back from not once, twice, but maybe three times," said Jimmy Kolovos of Hamilton Square, New Jersey."November 7th, then we pushed it to March 6, and now we're going for June," said Meghan Tsilimidos of Hamilton Square, New Jersey.The difficult thing is knowing that many of their guests will be coming from out of state and from as far away as Greece. And having to choose between those who can come and those they have to turn away."And we have to send out invitations by mid-April, so that's right around the corner and we don't know what the limits are gonna be by then," said Tsilimidos."Having the stress of having a plan B or having a backup plan for extra guests and whatnot, it's just tough," said Kolovos.The couple hopes capacity limits increase by the time invitations get mailed out.The new capacity increase will take effect Friday.