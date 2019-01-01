PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia came alive Tuesday as the Mummers 119th annual New Years Day Parade strutted down Broad Street.
Approximately 10,000 people across five divisions marched in the parade, which took place over the course of nine hours.
The results of judging are as follows:
Wench Division
The Pirates
Riverfront
Cara Lion
O'Malley NYA
Oregon NYA
Froggy Carr
Americans NYA
JHU Saints
Byson NYB
Comic Division
Murray
Good Timers
Landi
Fancy Division
Golden Sunrise
String Band Division - Captains
Jim Good -- Quaker City
Denny Palandro -- South Philadelphia
Brad Bowen -- Fralinger
Thomas D'Amore -- Joseph A. Ferko
Tom "Shaggy" Robinson -- Woodland
String Band Division - Bands
Quaker City
South Philadelphia
Woodland
Fralinger
Avalon
Joseph A. Ferko
Aqua
Uptown
Hageman
Polish American
Duffy
Greater Kensington
Pennsport
Durring
Greater Overbrook
Peter A. Broomall
Fancy Brigades
Vikings
Downtowners
Shooting Stars
Avenuers
Jokers
Saturnalian
Spartans
Golden Crown
Satin Slippers
2nd Street Shooters
Clevemore
Purple Magic
