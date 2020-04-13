homeless

Coronavirus: National Geographic photographer captures striking images of Los Angeles' most vulnerable amid COVID-19 crisis

A National Geographic photographer captured striking images on his journey to document the homeless on Skid Row amid the coronavirus pandemic.
LOS ANGELES -- Some of Southern California's most vulnerable live on Skid Row, a neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles that is known for a high concentration of homeless individuals.

As the pandemic continues, questions are being raised on whether enough is being done to help them stay safe amid the coronavirus emergency? ABC7's content partner National Geographic and photographer Michael Christopher Brown documented their stories in striking images.

"These folks, they deserve more attention," said Brown. "The conditions are not necessarily what they should be in terms of having a certain amount of space in between everybody. Many, if not most of the people on Skid Row, have moderate to severe mental health issues, and being able to sort of transport themselves on public transport and get halfway across the city and go to a shelter for the night is a bit complicated."

Brown's work in the area showed him that what is most helpful to a lot of people is just having someone listen to them.

"There's an amazing spirit down there and people are really trying to help each other," said Brown. "There's still a lot of people on the streets, still looks for the most part how it's always looked, and I just worry that not enough is being done to help these people who many times can't help themselves."

National Geographic is providing free access to all its coronavirus coverage. You can get it delivered free to your inbox by signing up at natgeo.com/coronavirus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniahomeless in southern californiacoronavirus californiahomelesscoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldphotographycovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMELESS
Chosen 300 Ministries helping residents impacted by COVID-19
Images show homeless having to sleep in grids on concrete
Homeless in need as COVID-19 rises in Philadelphia
Blue Sky Bakery in Chicago Supports At-Risk Youth Through Job Training Program
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch in effect until 6 p.m.
High winds damage buildings, cause power outages in south Jersey
Pa. reports 524 coronavirus deaths; more than 24,000 cases
Delco paramedic dies from COVID-19 complications
How Our Reporters Are Staying Fit At Home | FYI Philly
2 young children dead after Strawberry Mansion fire
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
Show More
Easter storms sweep South, killing at least 20 people
George Stephanopoulos tests positive for COVID-19
Trump fires back at Fauci with retweet after criticism
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting inside Juniata Park apartment
Man killed, toddler shot in East Oak Lane
More TOP STORIES News