EMBED >More News Videos Pennsylvania's REAL ID registration opens. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on September 4, 2018.

If you have questions about Pennsylvania's REAL ID, PennDOT officials are making themselves available on Facebook Wednesday to answer them.They're holding a Facebook Live event at 1 p.m.Remember, after October 1, 2020, every person in the U.S. will have to have a REAL ID compliant driver's license or ID card, or a federally acceptable form of identification - like a passport - to get on an airplane or enter a federal building.Pennsylvanians can started getting their REAL IDs in march.------