Secret society performs random acts of kindness at NJ school.

A 30+ year tradition continues at the Peddie School in Hightstown, NJ, where the famous "Secret Society of Eight" performs random acts of kindness throughout the year.The student members take their anonymity seriously in the name of selflessness, and only reveal themselves upon graduation by adorning their caps and gowns with the number "8".For this year's school musical, "Fiddler on the Roof," the society gifted the cast and crew with a celebratory cake and cupcakes. Sneaking around campus, they are never noticed by their beneficiaries.In honor of Random Acts of Kindness Day, they chat exclusively with 6abc about what it means to help others without receiving recognition.Faces were censored and voices were replaced to protect the identities of those involved.-----