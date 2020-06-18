Tension continues over Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza

Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone.
Others were denouncing Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.
For Kennadi Eastridge it's an insult to see it standing.
"A lot of people here have been saying that we're taking down their heritag, and that's not what we want at all. We want there to be better examples of history," said Eastridge.
She says she's protesting to have a dialogue, not a physical fight.
"I'm here honestly just to stand in protest. This isn't right anymore and we should finally take the statue down," said Eastridge.
But for those who want to keep it up, like Michael Vasos, he sees what's been happening there much differently.
"You have these people coming in here, yeah they're protesting, but they're attacking our heritage," said Vasos.
He says protestors like Eastridge may mean no physical harm but he and others believe some people there over the weekend did.
"We don't want to go to battle with these people but we're gonna defend our neighborhood," he says.
Robert Cannavo also wants to keep the statue up, but he said, "As an Italian American I will be the first to tell you Columbus is not the greatest representative for Italian Americans."
In fact, he wants to replace it.
"If the protestors want to come up with a better representative for who can replace Columbus. I'm all for listening to that," added Cannavo.
But it's not just in South Philadelphia. In Chester, Pennsylvania, a Columbus statue has been wrapped in a blue tarp.
Camden, New Jersey took theirs down last week.
In Trenton, the statue may be removed after it was vandalized overnight.
The future of the South Philadelphia statue remains unclear.
Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday announced plans to initiate a public process to consider the future of the statue.
In a statement, Kenney asked the Public Art Director to initiate the appropriate process through the Philadelphia Art Commission.
Vasos says he and others will continue to defend the statue in the neighborhood.