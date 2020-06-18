Society

Tension continues over Christopher Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tension over the Christoper Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza continued on Wednesday in South Philadelphia.

Some residents claim the statue is an important part of Italian-American heritage and should be left alone.

Others were denouncing Columbus, calling him a symbol of hate and oppression.

For Kennadi Eastridge it's an insult to see it standing.

"A lot of people here have been saying that we're taking down their heritag, and that's not what we want at all. We want there to be better examples of history," said Eastridge.

She says she's protesting to have a dialogue, not a physical fight.

"I'm here honestly just to stand in protest. This isn't right anymore and we should finally take the statue down," said Eastridge.

But for those who want to keep it up, like Michael Vasos, he sees what's been happening there much differently.

"You have these people coming in here, yeah they're protesting, but they're attacking our heritage," said Vasos.

He says protestors like Eastridge may mean no physical harm but he and others believe some people there over the weekend did.

"We don't want to go to battle with these people but we're gonna defend our neighborhood," he says.

RELATED: Pro-police rally held at Columbus statue in South Philadelphia
EMBED More News Videos

Tensions continue to rise as a box is placed around Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza



Robert Cannavo also wants to keep the statue up, but he said, "As an Italian American I will be the first to tell you Columbus is not the greatest representative for Italian Americans."

In fact, he wants to replace it.

"If the protestors want to come up with a better representative for who can replace Columbus. I'm all for listening to that," added Cannavo.

But it's not just in South Philadelphia. In Chester, Pennsylvania, a Columbus statue has been wrapped in a blue tarp.
Camden, New Jersey took theirs down last week.

In Trenton, the statue may be removed after it was vandalized overnight.

RELATED: Mayor Jim Kenney plans 'public process' to consider future of Columbus statue at Marconi Plaza
EMBED More News Videos

Columbus statue to be enclosed as public decision making process initiated



The future of the South Philadelphia statue remains unclear.

Mayor Jim Kenney on Monday announced plans to initiate a public process to consider the future of the statue.

In a statement, Kenney asked the Public Art Director to initiate the appropriate process through the Philadelphia Art Commission.

Vasos says he and others will continue to defend the statue in the neighborhood.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiastatueprotestsocietyracismcommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men charged with unrelated rape of same boy
FBI: Etsy, LinkedIn used to make arrest in police car arson
'Terror Behind the Walls' suspended due to COVID-19
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
Actor Danny Masterson charged with rape, officials say
Hero junior firefighter saves neighbor's life
Voice of 49ers Greg Papa proud to be Gary's younger brother
Show More
Calls to save the arts amid proposed budget cuts in Philly
Arrest warrant issued in connection with murder of transgender woman
Man shot by officer after alleged box cutter attack charged
Report: Kobe Bryant pilot may have been disoriented in fog
Juneteenth parade goes virtual, organizers ask public to support local black businesses
More TOP STORIES News