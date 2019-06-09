Thousands pedaled to the Jersey Shore to help fight cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several thousand bicycle riders pedaled to the Jersey Shore to do their part to fight cancer on Sunday.Beginning at about 7 a.m., the riders started heading over the Ben Franklin Bridge on their way to the Atlantic City Boardwalk.The ride is a part of the 47th annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon to the Beach.More than 3,500 bicyclists took part.Some members of the 6abc family rode, in part, to honor our dear friend and colleague Gary Papa.Papa died in 2009 after a long bout with prostate cancer.The money raised from Sunday's ride will support cancer research and programs for those battling cancer.