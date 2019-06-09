bike-a-thon

Thousands pedaled to the Jersey Shore to help fight cancer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several thousand bicycle riders pedaled to the Jersey Shore to do their part to fight cancer on Sunday.

Beginning at about 7 a.m., the riders started heading over the Ben Franklin Bridge on their way to the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

The ride is a part of the 47th annual American Cancer Society's Bike-a-Thon to the Beach.

More than 3,500 bicyclists took part.

Some members of the 6abc family rode, in part, to honor our dear friend and colleague Gary Papa.

Papa died in 2009 after a long bout with prostate cancer.

The money raised from Sunday's ride will support cancer research and programs for those battling cancer.
