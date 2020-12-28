Society

Vaccine passports in development

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Now that coronavirus vaccines are being administered across the U.S. and around the world, several companies are developing a so-called 'vaccine passport.'

Smartphone apps like the 'CommonPass' app, allow people to upload details of their COVID-19 test results and vaccinations to create digital credentials.

Those credentials, could then be shown to enter concert venues, stadiums, movie theaters, offices, or international travel.

At this time, though, there is no such requirement.
