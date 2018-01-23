FYI PHILLY

FYI Philly - So much good food this week you'll burst!

This weekend on FYI Philly, we visit the neighborhood that has become a foodie's paradise... home to an astounding 13 of Philadelphia Magazine's picks for 50 best restaurants. Sushi is really on a roll; we sample the options in the city and the suburbs. We meet a Philly institution in men's fashion and learn how the paint in your home can make you happier. Saturday at 7!

We visit Townsend and other South Philly eateries to land on Philly Mag's top 50 restaurants list.


13 of the spots on Philadelphia Magazine's 50 best restaurants list are on East Passyunk Avenue. Jeannette Reyes highlights the offerings on this restaurant row.
Philadelphia Magazine's 50 Best Restaurants
Philly Mag's Philly Cooks
Feb 1, 630-9p
Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel
201 North 17th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19103
#3 Laurel: French
1617 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-8299
http://www.restaurantlaurel.com
#4 Palizzi Social Club: Italian
1408 South 12th Street
No Phone
#11 Townsend: French
1623 East Passyunk Avenue
267-639-3203
http://www.townsendrestaurant.com
#16 ITV: Eclectic
1615 East Passyunk Avenue
267-858-0669
http://www.itvphilly.com
#20 Noord: Northern European
1046 Tasker Street
267-909-9704
#24 Fond: American
1537 South 11th Street
215-551-5000
http://www.fondphilly.com
#25 Will: French
1911 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-7683
#30 Sate Kampar: Malaysian
1837 East Passyunk Avenue
267-324-3860
#32 Perla: Filipino
1535 South 11th Street
267-273-0008
http://www.perlaphilly.com
#38 Stargazy: British
1838 East Passyunk Avenue
215-309-2761
#40 Le Virtu: Italian
1927 East Passyunk Avenue
215-271-5626
#49 Brigantessa: Italian
1520 East Passyunk Avenue
267-318-7341
http://www.brigantessaphila.com
#50 Mr. Martino's Trattoria: Italian
1646 East Passyunk Avenue
If you have a soft spot for sushi, Alicia Vitarellia has an FYI for you on new spots in the city and suburbs.
Alicia Vitarellia has an FYI for you on new sushi spots in the city and suburbs.

B2 Bluefin
401 E City Ave
Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004
(610) 227-1507
https://b2bluefin.com
PokeOno
59 West Lancaster Ave
Ardmore, PA 19003
(484) 413-2058
https://pokeono.com
Tuna Bar
205 Race St
Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 238-8862
http://www.tunabar.com
Karen Rogers has an FYI for you on an All-American restaurant in Mullica Hill.

Karen Rogers has an FYI for you on an All-American Farm to Fork restaurant in Mullica Hill. The spot is historic. The foods are familiar, but the space is brand new thanks to a recent expansion that doubled their seating.
Blueplate
47 S Main St
Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
http://www.blueplatenj.com
This Chester County home and garden store is designed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors, and feed the hungry.

Melissa Magee has an FYI for you on a Chester County home and garden store designed to blur the line between indoors and outdoors, just like the restaurant located inside.

Terrain Garden Café
914 Baltimore Pike
Glen Mills, PA 19342

610-459-6030
https://www.shopterrain.com/glen-mills-restaurant
A feng shui master who specializes in paint promises to make you happier and healthier.

The Philly Home & Garden Show is just a few weeks away. Among the exhibitors? A feng shui master who specializes in paint that she promises, can make you happier and healthier.

Philly Home + Garden Show
February 16-18
The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center at Oaks
100 Station Avenue
Oaks, PA 19456
https://phillyhomeandgarden.com
A local shop that has been outfitting some of Philly's sharpest-dressed men since 1969.

Chris Sowers gets a fashion lesson from a master clothier who's been outfitting some of Philly's sharpest-dressed men since 1969.

Distante
1510 Sansom St
Philadelphia, PA 19102
http://distanteclothing.com
In these sun-starved days of winter, you might be looking for a little extra color. Baked Sunless Tanning can help.

In these sun-starved days of winter, you might be looking for a little extra color. A Queen Village spray tanning salon just created a D-I-Y tan in a can.

Baked Sunless Tanning
740 S. 4th Street
Philadelphia, PA 19147
267-639-4022
Gina Gannon goes in the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for a family night dinner and a date night meal.

Alessi Foods
https://alessifoods.com
Alicia Vitarelli has an FYI for you on a new company jarring up simply good food and delivering it to your doorstep.

A local company is jarring up simply good food and delivering it to your doorstep.

Simply Good Jars
https://simplygoodjars.com
Put down the cheesesteak and grab one of these healthier, but still delicious, options.

We all want to eat healthy but we also want food that tastes good, so Melissa Magee is hitting some of our favorite splurge spots in search of heathy hacks.

Jim's Steaks
431 N. 62nd Street
Philadelphia, PA 19151
469 W. Pike Street
Springfield Twp, PA 19064
http://www.jimssteaks.com
West Philadelphia Shop Facebook Page
The South Jersey rescue just got some new digs for their dogs.

In this week's Shelter Me, we visit a South Jersey rescue that just got new digs for their dogs.

Salem County Humane Society
214 North Game Creek Road
Penns Grove, NJ 08069
http://www.salemcountyhumanesociety.org
