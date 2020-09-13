Society

6abc Town Hall: Guns and violence in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc hosts a 'Building It Better Together Town Hall' on gun violence.

Shootings are escalating in the City of Philadelphia as is the homicide rate.

What is causing the spike in violence, and more importantly, what can be done to turn it around?

In this 6abc - Building It Better Together Town Hall, Action News Anchor Sharrie Williams has a conversation with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and other community leaders and influencers. They are talking about solutions, 21st century policing and new steps to prevent violence. They are also answering questions from 6abc viewers.

Watch the entire town hall above.

Previous 6abc Town Halls:

The 6abc Back To School Town Hall

6abc's Town Hall - Race, Rage and Healing
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyback to schoolsafetycrimegun safetycoronavirusgun violencebuildingitbettertogetherinstagram storiescommunity
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
6abc Town Hall - Race, Rage and Healing - Watch Now
WATCH HERE - The 6abc Back to School Town Hall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Many Temple University students moving out
2 LASD deputies ambushed in Compton shooting
Several shot, injured at off-campus party near Rutgers
Tropical Storm Sally could be Cat. 2 hurricane before US landfall
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Humid
3 teens injured following crash on I-295
Bloomberg to spend at least $100M to help Biden in Florida
Show More
Ex-Borgata exec who left for Ocean must return cellphone: Judge
Up to $600 fine for violating COVID guidance in Kutztown
Study: Restaurant dining linked to increased COVID-19 risk
Don't expect Peeps on Halloween or Christmas this year
Iconic Old City business reopens during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News