bizarre

California man trapped in winery equipment for 2 days rescued by sheriff's deputies

EMBED <>More Videos

Sonoma Co. deputies rescue man stuck in farm equipment for 2 days

SANTA ROSA, Calif. -- A man was rescued from the shaft of a vineyard fan outside Santa Rosa Tuesday morning after being stuck there for two days, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The man told deputies he crawled into the tight space because he wanted to take pictures of the farm equipment.

However, deputies say they found more methamphetamine on him than camera equipment.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office wants to charge him for trespassing and drug possession, along with violating his probation and pre-trial release agreement.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiabizarremethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldinvestigationtrespassing
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox
Garden statues turn out to be ancient Egyptian relics, sell for $265K
Man dressed as Michael Myers arrested on TX beach
Wood products from upcycled sawdust
TOP STORIES
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stray bullet kills man inside home on Thanksgiving: Neighbors
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Show More
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
More TOP STORIES News