HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A fire damaged a restaurant in Havertown, Delaware County.

The fire was reported around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Sophie's BBQ in the 1900 block of Darby Road.

A person who lived in the apartment above the restaurant was able to get out safely.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to that apartment.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.