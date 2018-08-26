Sound of a taser causes panic at Arkansas football game

The sound of a taser being fired sent people running in a panic at a football game Saturday night.There were more than 38,000 people attending the high school football game in Little Rock, Arkansas when someone fired a taser during a fight outside of the War Memorial Stadium.Some thought it sounded like a gunshot, and that sent people running for cover.Some even jumped onto the field from the bleachers.No one was hurt, and the game was cancelled.------