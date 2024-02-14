Police say at least three groups have targeted the area recently, getting away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Police in Chester County say thieves from South America are targeting local stores

WEST WHITELAND TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in West Whiteland Township have identified an emerging crime trend involving people who have illegally crossed the border into the United States and are committing retail thefts among other crimes.

"They're taking advantage of coming to the U.S. and committing these crimes, and being able to disappear to some degree," said Detective Scott Pezick with the West Whiteland Twp. Police Department.

He's seen at least three groups target the area recently, getting away with thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

On February 1, police said two men were involved in a theft at the Ulta in Exton that netted about $2,000 worth of merchandise.

They were identified as Albert Torrealba Jordan and Keiver Guilarte Camps, both from Venezuela, and police said both crossed into the U.S. illegally.

"Over the last month, we've had what we call South American theft groups," Pezick said.

The country saw a surge of illegal crossing at the southern border that hit a record in December. However, according to Customs and Border Protection, that number dropped sharply in January.

Even though the border is nearly 2,000 miles away, police said it is having an impact locally.

In June, police said a man was caught on surveillance at Kohl's in Exton stealing $17,000 worth of merchandise. The Peruvian national was arrested and deported in the fall, but he's already back in the U.S.

"Recently, I was contacted by a federal agency just alerting me he was back in the country," said Pezick. "That was less than a month ago and he's back in the United States."

The groups have been linked to other crimes, including burglaries. Police are receiving help from federal agencies tracking suspects.