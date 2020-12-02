2 suspects in South Philadelphia homicide caught on camera

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down two suspects wanted in a deadly shooting in South Philadelphia.It happened on Wednesday, October 28 on the 2400 block of South Bouvier Street.Police said the two male suspects approached the victim who was sitting in a parked van.The suspects shot the victim and then fled the area. No further details on the victim have been released.Police said it appeared the suspects fled in a white sedan with dark rims, dark tinted windows, a sunroof, and a dented area on the front left quarter panel.Both suspects are described as Black males, wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, and dark pants.One of the men had a colorful logo on the chest of his sweatshirt, as well as a reflective panel on the thigh of his pants.If you see these suspects, police say do not approach them and contact 911 immediately.Anyone with information should call Detective Blackwell with the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335.The city of Philadelphia offers a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction in this and every homicide.