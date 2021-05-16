Crews battling 900-acre wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

WILDFIRE: About 900 acres are burning near Ballinger Creek. At 8pm, officials reported fire was zero percent contained. No injuries reported. Structure protection is in place to protect any threatened homes. Cause still under investigation @6abc https://t.co/AHJ0xro1H8 pic.twitter.com/7KLgzCPG5S — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) May 17, 2021

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling an active wildfire at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Sunday night.Officials tell Action News that roughly 900 acres of the forest is burning near Ballinger Creek.During an 8 p.m. update, officials said the fire was not contained.Residents are being asked to avoid the area.No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.