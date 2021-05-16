forest fire

Crews battling 900-acre wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ

By
LITTLE EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling an active wildfire at Bass River State Forest in Little Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Sunday night.

Officials tell Action News that roughly 900 acres of the forest is burning near Ballinger Creek.

During an 8 p.m. update, officials said the fire was not contained.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.



No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Stay with 6abc as we continue to follow this developing story.

little egg harbor township forest fire
