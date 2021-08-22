Arrest made after deliveryman brutally attacked in Queen Village; additional suspects sought

19-year-old Herbert Morrison turned himself into police on Saturday, following the assault on a newlywed in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person has been arrested in connection with the brutal assault of a deliveryman in Philadelphia's Queen Village section.It happened on August 17 around 10:18 p.m. when police say 38-year-old Zach Lean was attacked by a group of teens on bikes on the 300 block of Christian Street.Lean was rushed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he's currently in a medically induced coma.On Saturday, one of Lean's attackers turned himself in. He's been identified by police as Herbert Morrison, 19. He is facing aggravated assault charges."I love him more than anything in the world. He is my brand new husband. I cannot believe that I had to sign papers saying, 'Yes, please save his life,'" said Lean's wife, Christine Torrisi on Friday.Torrisi said she just got married to Lean three months ago.She says she went to bed around 10 p.m. Tuesday while Lean was making his last round of grocery deliveries for work on Christian Street. Then, she got a call in the middle of the night that changed her life."I saw that I had two missed calls from Jefferson, and they were just like this is the traumatic brain injury. I mean, it was like nothing I've ever seen," she said.Police say one of the teens punched the victim. Lean hit his head on the sidewalk and he had a seizure before briefly losing consciousness, officials say."I can't imagine these kids even understand what they did. I mean, he could have been dead," said Torrisi. "Life is really hard, and then stuff like this happens, and you're just knocked over."There are still many unanswered questions about what prompted the attack."They're out on their bikes, destroying other families, and that to me is just incomprehensible. I wish I could talk to them and say what was this, what happened," Torrisi said.She adds that nothing was stolen from Lean and is holding out hope for their future together.On Sunday, police said newly recovered video shows roughly eight suspects on bikes surround and attack the victim.Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.