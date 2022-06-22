18-year-old shot and killed while riding in SUV with brother in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed while driving through South Philadelphia with his brother.Police say the victim was in the passenger seat of an SUV that came under fire near 6th and Ritner streets around 12:45 a.m.His brother was behind the wheel.Officers later found the vehicle shot up at 4th Street and Oregon Avenue.Investigators say more than a dozen shots were fired.Police do not know what the motive was, whether the brothers drove through a shootout or were being targeted.The brother who was driving was not hurt.