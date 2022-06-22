fatal shooting

18-year-old shot and killed while riding in SUV with brother in South Philadelphia

Investigators say more than a dozen shots were fired.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

18-year-old killed while riding in SUV with brother in South Philly

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 18-year-old man was shot and killed while driving through South Philadelphia with his brother.

Police say the victim was in the passenger seat of an SUV that came under fire near 6th and Ritner streets around 12:45 a.m.

His brother was behind the wheel.

Officers later found the vehicle shot up at 4th Street and Oregon Avenue.

Investigators say more than a dozen shots were fired.

Police do not know what the motive was, whether the brothers drove through a shootout or were being targeted.

The brother who was driving was not hurt.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiadeadly shootingfatal shootingteenager
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Man, 76, on morning walk killed outside Philly home: Police
Uvalde footage shows officers had guns, shields - but no clear orders
Man dies after being shot multiple times sitting on West Philly porch
New details revealed in murder of Filipino lawyer in Philadelphia
TOP STORIES
Saint Joseph's student shot in attempted carjacking
Hertz settles dozens of customer lawsuits after 6abc investigation
Woman in medically induced coma after being set on fire: Friend
Afghanistan earthquake kills at least 920 people
Biden calls for 3-month federal gas tax holiday
Local veteran back home after fighting in Ukraine for 70 days
Mother of teen killed in road rage shooting pleading for justice
Show More
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Philippine officials meet with Mayor Kenney to discuss lawyer's murder
Senators unveil text of bipartisan deal on gun violence
Lowe, Heim homer off Gibson as Pérez, Rangers beat Phils 7-0
Wildfire in Wharton State Forest reaches 13,050 acres in size
More TOP STORIES News