Local lawmakers, activists gather over proposed eminent domain bill in Wilmington, DE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several lawmakers and community activists in Delaware spoke out Tuesday over a proposed bill about eminent domain."It has a long history of disproportionately impacting low income African American communities," said Jennifer Hopkins, president of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.The group is worried the city will target those low-income communities unfairly.The bill allows the City of Wilmington to acquire vacant or abandoned properties through eminent domain and use them for community development.Action News spoke with Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, who says this won't be done unilaterally, as city council and the courts will have to approve each action.