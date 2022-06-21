delaware news

Local lawmakers, activists gather over proposed eminent domain bill in Wilmington, DE

The group is worried the city will target those low-income communities unfairly.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Local activists gather over proposed eminent domain bill in DE

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several lawmakers and community activists in Delaware spoke out Tuesday over a proposed bill about eminent domain.

"It has a long history of disproportionately impacting low income African American communities," said Jennifer Hopkins, president of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League.

The group is worried the city will target those low-income communities unfairly.

The bill allows the City of Wilmington to acquire vacant or abandoned properties through eminent domain and use them for community development.

Action News spoke with Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki, who says this won't be done unilaterally, as city council and the courts will have to approve each action.

MORE TOP STORIES:


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilmingtondelaware newsreal estatedevelopment
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DELAWARE NEWS
Man charged after bringing gun to Delaware day care
Gun control bills win final approval from Delaware lawmakers
Delaware dad who took Confederate flag into Capitol on trial with son
3 local senators part of bipartisan gun legislation proposal
TOP STORIES
Mother of teen killed in road rage shooting pleading for justice
Jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused girl at Playboy Mansion in 1975
Senators unveil text of bipartisan deal on gun violence
Wildfire in Wharton State Forest reaches 13,050 acres in size
Man, 76, on morning walk killed outside Philly home: Police
Uvalde footage shows officers had guns, shields - but no clear orders
AccuWeather: More Humid; Unsettled Late Wednesday into Thursday
Show More
Officials: Man arrested following West Philly double shooting
New details revealed in murder of Filipino lawyer in Philadelphia
Texas top cop: Uvalde police response an 'abject failure'
Berks Co. man returns home after 149 days in hospital battling COVID
2nd American killed fighting in Ukraine, officials say
More TOP STORIES News