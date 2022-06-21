Mother of teen killed in Center City road rage shooting pleading for justice

"I need justice for my son. He didn't deserve to die," said Mayallie Barrie of her son Denis Jaward.
A mother's pain, so palpable you can feel her heartbreak.
"I feel for the mothers that lose their kids in gun violence. I feel for you. I know your pain," said Barrie.
Barrie held her son very close for years, especially after the death of her husband and oldest son who both lost their battles with cancer. Now, three weeks before his 18th birthday, she has to bury her only son.
"He's a good boy. Very nice. Very caring and whoever shoot Denis, you killed my son," said Barrie.
Jaward was shot and killed last Wednesday night in Center City in what police are calling a senseless act of road rage.
Investigators say the driver of a Nissan SUV pulled out in front of the Mercedes that Jaward was driving. He responded by beeping the horn as they drove to 15th and Pine streets.
That's when police say the Nissan driver pulled out a gun and fired at least four fatal shots at Jaward.
"Whoever know this person, please I beg you in the name of God, come forward say something. Let Denis rest in peace," said his mother.
Paramedics at the time thought Jaward had a gun in the car, but Philadelphia police tell Action News they were mistaken, saying he only had pepper spray.
Jaward just graduated from high school and was looking forward to attending college in Central Florida.
"He was a likeable young man. He took great pride in his appearance and his manner was gentle," said his stepfather, Mark Supplee.
Police say there was a woman in the car with the shooter that night who they're working to identify.
There is a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of Jaward's killer.
Police say the Nissan was a rental and it was reported stolen after the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.