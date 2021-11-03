Man, girlfriend shot while trying to keep gunmen from entering Philly home: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man, his live-in girlfriend, and her sister stopped four armed suspects from breaking into their South Philadelphia home early Wednesday morning just moments after he was robbed inside his vehicle.The incident began around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 2200 block of South 23rd Street.Police say the 52-year-old male victim had left his home and walked to his vehicle. As he was getting in his car, a black Dodge Durango approached.Five male suspects armed with guns exited the SUV and blocked the man from leaving, police say."The 52-year-old male who was in the driver's seat of his vehicle was assaulted, struck we believe with a gun," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.The suspects stole his watch, cellphone and keys.Police say two of the suspects entered the victim's home; it's unknown if anything was taken.The suspects left the home and drove away, but were not gone for long.The victim, meanwhile, ran back into his home where his 47-year-old girlfriend, her sister, and the couple's two young children were inside.Police say the suspects returned a short time later and reenter the home.The 52-year-old man, his girlfriend and her sister pushed the door shut to keep the suspects at bay."They are trying to hold the door and stop these individuals who are trying to break into the property," Small said.Police say one of the suspects opened fire, striking the homeowner and his girlfriend through the door multiple times.At least 10 shots were fired. Windows were smashed out and the living room suffered damage."We found several bullet holes in the wall and ceiling inside of the property," Small said.Following the shooting, police say the suspects got back into their SUV and drove away.The homeowner and his girlfriend were taken to the hospital in stable condition.The girlfriend's sister was not injured.The couple's two young children who were asleep upstairs were unharmed.Small said it was very fortunate the children were not injured when the bullets went through the ceiling.Police say several cameras on the block recorded the initial robbery and when the suspects tried to force their way into the home.No arrests have been made.