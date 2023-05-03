Surveillance video captures South Philadelphia shooting that injured 3 people

No bystanders were wounded, but the bullets shattered car windows and hit the side of buildings on Oregon Avenue.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search continues for the suspects who unleashed a barrage of bullets on a busy street in South Philadelphia on Monday.

Video obtained by Action News shows the shootout that sent three people to the hospital and left business owners on edge.

It happened around 6:34 p.m. on the 600 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Police say a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital and placed in critical condition.

Two others were also injured, including a 36-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man. Both victims were placed in stable condition.

Debbie Esola heard it all.

"I live about a block and a half away. I heard, boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," said Esola. "It's very common around here, always shots, always crime. Scary to go anywhere, but this was terrifying."

Video shows the scene playing out in less than 30 seconds as multiple shooters get out of a dark-colored sedan and begin opening fire in the street.

No bystanders were wounded, but the bullets shattered car windows, hit the side of buildings, and shattered the glass at a corner store.

On Tuesday evening, neighbors and business owners were still cleaning up.

Esola says she's worried about what's to come.

"It's terrifying. It's sad. I have a teenage daughter. Just walking around the neighborhood, it's scary. Especially now that nice weather is coming, it's going to get worse," said Esola.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.