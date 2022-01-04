Walmart to temporarily close South Philadelphia store for cleaning amid rise in COVID cases

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Walmart announced Tuesday it will be temporarily closing its South Philadelphia location.The store at 1675 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday.A company spokesperson said the store will be sanitized by a third-party company and restocked during that time.A press release from Walmart said it making this move to assist local health officials amid rising COVID-19 cases.The company said the closure part of an "ongoing company-initiated program" that began in 2020 to clean stories amid the pandemic."This is a proactive measure, based on market-specific data," company spokesperson Ashley Nolan told Action News.The company said it will conduct employee health assessments at the store when it reopens.It also says it is following CDC guidance to require fully vaccinated people to wear masks indoors in counties with substantial or high transmission.The CDC currently identifies Philadelphia as a county with high transmission.