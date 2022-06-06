Philadelphia business owners express concerns after South Street mass shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Business owners along South Street in Philadelphia are expressing concerns after a deadly mass shooting Saturday night.
"When things happen like that it really kills our business. I'm just concerned," said Mohan Parmar, the owner of Lovash Indian Kitchen.
Ron Dangler, owner of Dobbs On South added, "I don't want to put a bad light on South Street as a whole because what went down last night wasn't indicative to what South Street is."
The gunfire rang out around 11:30 and left three people dead and 11 others injured. Police say many of the victims were innocent bystanders.
One of those bullets struck and killed 22-year-old Kristopher Minners.
According to AFT Pennsylvania, the union representing over 36,000 educators, paraprofessionals, Minners was a second-grade resident advisor at Girard College and member of the Girard College Federation of Teachers.
"Our hearts are heavy today with the passing of Kris Minners, a second-grade boys' resident advisor at Girard College and member of our union, yet another victim of senseless gun violence. Our thoughts are with Mr. Minners' family who woke up this morning missing someone at their breakfast table, his colleagues who will be without a friend, and with his students who will be without a mentor and a role model," said the union in a statement.
Action News has learned that Minners had just turned 22 and was celebrating with family and friends.
William Crowell said he was grazed by a bullet Saturday night.
"I heard what I suspected were fireworks, you know, and then I looked down and saw my leg was bleeding," said Crowell of Pennsport.
Others recounted the horrors they witnessed Saturday night.
"Everybody was running, they was shooting. I was laying on the ground you know I had my jacket over me. Then the guy, he had put his gun like right here and started shooting. He was shooting that way," recalled Naaman Harris of West Philadelphia.
Tourists Action News spoke with said they're fed up with the gun violence across the country.
"Too much going on out here definitely, enough is enough it's sad," said Jorge Rentas of Queens, New York.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
