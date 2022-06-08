New photos released of another person of interest wanted in South Street mass shooting

On Wednesday, police released new images of another person of interest being sought in the shooting.
A $30,000 reward is being offered in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
On Monday, police announced the arrests of two suspects for their alleged roles in the weekend shooting that killed three people and left 11 others shot and wounded.
Only Action News was there as a man identified as Rashaan Vereen, 34, was taken into police headquarters on Monday night. U.S. Marshals made the arrest in the 2300 block of Hemberger Street in South Philadelphia.
Vereen is one of two men charged by the District Attorney's Office Monday.
"Mr. Vereen was wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, and firearms related offenses," U.S. Marshal Supervisor Deputy Rob Clark said.
A second suspect, Quran Garner, 18, is charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault and aggravated assault on law enforcement. He did not have a license to carry a gun, Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore said.
Among the three people killed were two innocent bystanders, identified as 22-year-old Kristopher Minners and 27-year-old Alexis Quinn.
The third person killed has been identified as 34-year-old Gregory "Japan" Jackson, who authorities said was one of the shooters.
Of the 11 wounded, a man identified as Mika Townes remains in serious condition.
Surveillance video obtained by ABC News and 6abc shows what unfolded at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on South Street.
In the video, Jackson and Townes are seen exchanging words. Then Jackson pulls a gun.
The video then shows Jackson and Vereen beating Townes, followed by a gunfire exchange. Both Townes and Jackson are hit.
The District Attorney's Office said both Jackson and Townes had a license to carry.
Police sources confirm Vereen is the man seen in the video picking up Jackson's gun and passing it off to someone in a blue hoodie. Then he stays with Jackson.
Garner was identified as one of the shooters.
"Quran Garner is on video shooting back toward the area where the initial confrontation takes place between Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes, who is a victim in this particular case. (Quran Garner), it's our belief, was a friend or was with Mika Townes when this initial altercation starts," Pescatore said.
"After the initial altercation, guns are drawn by Gregory Jackson and Mika Townes. Gregory Jackson shoots at Mika Townes first. Mika Townes returns fire, shooting and killing Gregory Jackson. As a result of that, Quran Garner then begins to fire down the street towards South Street, towards where the initial confrontation took place."
Officials said officers assigned to the 200 block of South Street heard the initial gunfire and quickly responded.
Investigators said Garner then pointed his gun at police. Officers fired and hit his hand.
"It is at that point that Philadelphia police began to shoot after Quran Garner pulls a gun, has gone out and looks in their direction. They shoot at him, shooting his hands," Pescatore said.
Pescatore said Garner was taken to Jefferson University Hospital for surgery for "an injury sustained when the police shot back at him."
Pescatore said Garner used a ghost gun with an extended magazine. It was left at the scene.
The DA's Office said they believe several of those connected to the shooting are part of the local boxing scene.
On Monday morning, District Attorney Larry Krasner said at least four guns - three 9mm weapons and one 40-caliber firearm - were involved in the mass shooting. He said it is possible there are more firearms involved.
Remembering the victims
Family and friends of both Alexis Quinn and Kris Minners spoke about their loved ones Tuesday.
Quinn is being remembered as a loving daughter whose favorite color was purple and someone who learned every new TikTok dance.
Her mother, Tina Quinn, called the 24-year-old her "mini-me." Her daughter affectionately called her mother "old lady."
"That's what I'm going to miss. I'll miss the morning phone calls. Every day she called me: 'Hey! Hey old lady, what're you doing?'" Tina Quinn said.
Balloons were released during a Tuesday night vigil for Girard College resident advisor Kris Minners.
"The world lost a light this past Sunday," said James Turner, the interim president for Girard College.
The college is a five-day boarding school in Philadelphia for students grades 1-12.
Students as young as 7-years-old remembered the resident advisor as someone who poured his heart and soul into his students.
Searching for solutions
The mass shooting has stakeholders renewing calls for solutions to gun violence, a prolific problem in the city of Philadelphia.
"We are experiencing a slow-moving massacre that we pay the most attention to during these horrific mass shootings or a particularly horrific story," said Adam Garber, the executive director of CeaseFirePA.
Garber said the easy access to firearms will continue to destroy the city unless state and federal legislators take action. Garber suggests toughening up enforcement and making sure gun shops are selling guns legally.
"Treat them like a restaurant," said Garber. "Restaurants get inspected regularly. If they have rats, if they have other problems, they get shut down until they clean up. Gun stores get none of that. They barely get inspected at all, many not for years. And that means they can facilitate illegal transactions like straw purchases. They can be lax on things like background checks and they can ignore warning signs."
For the first time since Saturday's shooting, residents and business owners had the chance to voice their concerns face to face with Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday.
Ishkabbibles, located on the 300 block of South Street, now closes three hours early on Friday and Saturday nights.
Owner Young Ahn has owned the business for 21 years. He said the violence has steadily escalated, but he's concerned if officers block the street on weekends, he'll miss many third-party app delivery opportunities.
Protesting the violence
A day after the shooting, anti-violence groups gathered on South Street, calling for an end to the bloodshed.
One of the people passing out flyers was Wali Smith with the Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network.
"A lot of them are pretty disturbed because they're trying to make a living for themselves, and things like this make the people afraid to come out and shop," said Smith.
Anyone with information or video involving the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS.