Alexis Quinn, woman killed in South Street shooting, remembered as loving daughter

"The scary part is when she left, it felt like half of me left with her," said Alexis Quinn's mother.
By
Woman killed in South Street shooting remembered as loving daughter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The families and friends who were left heartbroken following the mass shooting on Philadelphia's South Street over the weekend are honoring the victims.

Alexis Quinn is being remembered as a loving daughter whose favorite color was purple and someone who learned every new TikTok dance.

"She said 'mom, you're my Valentine,' I say 'awww," said Tina Quinn, showing a picture of her daughter, Alexis.

She called the 24-year-old her "mini-me." Her daughter called her "old lady."

"That's what I'm going to miss. I'll miss the morning phone calls. Every day she called me. 'Hey! Hey old lady, what're you doing?'" Quinn said.

To call the two close would be an understatement. Tina says Alexis was a homebody, who didn't feel like going out Saturday night.

She ended up on South Street with her friends when the suspects began shooting around her.

"At two something in the morning I received a phone call that said 'Mom we lost Alexis,' and I said 'okay stop playing,'" said Quinn, who added her daughter was shot while trying to escape the crowds and violence.

"I just want closure for my daughter you know? I just want this gun violence to end," she said.

Alexis is one of two innocent bystanders who were killed, in addition to 11 more who were shot on South Street.

"I just wish it wouldn't have happened. I just wish it didn't happen," said Quinn.

Mourning the loss of her daughter, Quinn says she wants justice.

RELATED: 2nd suspect wanted in South Street mass shooting arrested by US Marshals
Here's the latest on the investigation into a deadly mass shooting on South Street.



"It's like a part of me. And the scary part is when she left, it felt like half of me left with her," said Quinn.

The Quinn family is beginning to make funeral arrangements for Alexis.

Meanwhile, friends are gathering Tuesday night to honor Kristopher Minners, who was the other innocent bystander killed.

He was celebrating his 22nd birthday when he was shot.

Tuesday night's vigil for Minners begins at 6:30 on the soccer fields at Girard College.

So far, two arrests have been made in connection with this shooting.
