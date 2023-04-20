Southwest passenger met by cops after complaining about crying baby: 'You want me to scream?'

A Fort Lauderdale-bound flight was forced to land in Orlando after an adult passenger was seen losing his temper after a baby was crying for an extended period of time.

The Fort Lauderdale-bound flight landed in Orlando and all the passengers were forced to deplane.

ORLANDO, Florida -- An unruly Southwest passenger's outburst over a crying baby forced a plane to land before its destination.

"Sir, you are yelling," said the flight attendant.

"So is the baby!" a man can be heard yelling in video recorded by a passenger.

The passenger was seen losing his cool after a baby was crying for an extended period of time. Flight attendants pleaded with him to stop yelling.

"Let's be rational for a second," said another flight attendant.

"No, no, no, no, no, no," the man said.

Monique was a passenger on the plane.

"All of a sudden, this guy was just screaming on the top of his lungs. It was definitely a good five minutes or so, and it was just getting worse and worse and worse," she said.

"You want me to scream? You want me to scream? ... Please stop the baby," the man said.

As for that adult passenger, he was met by security at the gate

Southwest released this statement to ABC News saying, "We commend our crew for exhibiting outstanding professionalism while handling a challenging situation and we appreciate the patience of our other customers onboard who had to experience the behavior."