Philadelphia officials say memorial to Palestinians in Clark Park will stay - for now

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a group of residents spoke out against plans to remove a memorial to Palestinians in Southwest Philadelphia, the city says it will remain in place for now.

The display has been at Clark Park for a month.

It features the names of thousands of Palestinians who have died in the Israel-Hamas war and in previous conflicts.

Last week, the city announced plans to remove the memorial because it had exceeded the 15-day limit, which is the policy of Parks and Recreation.

Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier opposed the removal, saying the display is helping people deal with what's happening in the Middle East.

Gauthier and community members met with city leaders on Wednesday and asked that the memorial stay in place while they apply for an art installation permit.

The city says it'll consider the request and not take any further action without notifying community members first.