Massive junkyard fire burning in Southwest Philadelphia; nearby residents warned to stay inside

The fire erupted late Friday morning at 61st and Passyunk.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive junkyard fire is burning in Southwest Philadelphia.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, approximately 100 firefighters have responded to the scene at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.

Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene at about 10:50 a.m. Friday.

The fire reached two alarms a short time later.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management tweeted, "Please avoid this area in Southwest Philadelphia as the fire department and police are responding to this fire."

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health is warning residents to avoid the area or stay inside.

Inspectors have been dispatched to collect air samples, the department said, but at this time no hazardous substances in the air have been detected.

"We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution," the department said.

There was no immediate word as to how this fire started.

There was a junkyard fire in the same area in July, 2022.

