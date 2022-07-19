Health officials monitoring air quality in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A junkyard fire has health officials monitoring the air quality in Southwest Philadelphia.Several cars caught fire at the junkyard located at 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue on Monday afternoon.The city's Department of Public Health sent inspectors to the scene and told residents not to open their windows."The Health Department has dispatched inspectors to the area to collect air samples to assess air quality and the potential for any threat," the city said in a press release.At this time, the city said no specific hazardous substances have been identified.Officials said the health department is taking this action "out of an abundance of caution."According to the city, the air in the area may be potentially hazardous for sensitive groups, including children, elderly people, people who are pregnant and those with respiratory diseases or heart conditions."The Health Department and the Office of Emergency Management will continue to monitor the air quality and provide updates as they become available," the city said.