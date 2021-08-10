Teenager in critical condition after being shot in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager is in critical condition after being shot in Southwest Philadelphia.It happened around 11 p.m. Monday at 60th Street and Woodland Avenue.Police say the shooter fired off at least six bullets.A 16-year-old male was shot in one of his arms and his armpit.He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center.Police are looking for the gunman and trying to determine the motive.The Action News Data Journalism Team recently reported more than 100 juveniles have been shot in the city so far this year.