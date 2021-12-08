Spirit Airlines announces new nonstop flights from Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Spirit Airlines is bringing new nonstop routes to Philadelphia International Airport.Seven new destinations will be added in the spring, including New Orleans, Nashville, Houston, Oakland, California, Montego Bay, Jamaica, Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.The budget carrier will also increase the number of flights to and from Cancun."This is wonderful news for PHL, our passengers and our region," said PHL CEO Chellie Cameron. "In addition to offering more options to popular vacation destinations, Spirit will be the only airline at PHL serving Oakland and Aguadilla nonstop. This is especially important for our passengers wanting to visit friends and relatives."The additions start in mid-February and the rollout will continue through mid-May.