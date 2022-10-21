'Tonight, tonight': Jam-packed Friday night kicks off busy sports weekend in South Philadelphia

The Phillies, Eagles, Union and Sixers are all turning heads and the city is abuzz for its sports teams.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans are being advised to arrive early or take public transportation to the Sports Complex in South Philadelphia this weekend due to multiple events occurring at the same time each day.

"Tonight, Tonight." It will be a smashing good time Friday night in South Philly beginning with the Grammy Award-winning Smashing Pumpkins playing at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:30 p.m. Lots open at 12 p.m. for the band's Spirits on Fire Tour.

Temple Football is looking for their third win of the season as they tussle with Tulsa at Lincoln Financial Field at 7:30 p.m. Lots open at 2:30 p.m.

Then it's Game 3 of the NLCS at Citizens Bank Park between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. First pitch is set for 7:37 p.m. Lots open at 2:30 p.m.

On Saturday, the fun tips off with the Philadelphia 76ers at home against the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers are looking for their first win at the Wells Fargo Center. Game time is 6 p.m. with lots open at 10 a.m.

Game 4 of the NLCS will start at 7:45 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. Phillies fans can start tailgating at 2:45 p.m. when the lots open.

Then on Sunday, it's Game 5 of the NLCS. The first inning is scheduled to start at 2:37 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park. Lots open at 9:30 a.m.

The jam-packed weekend concludes with the Philadelphia Flyers taking on the San Jose Sharks at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday night. The puck drops at 7 p.m. Lots open at 11 a.m.

SEPTA is offering extra service throughout the weekend to help fans get to the games and concert.

On Friday, SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express and two Local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center beginning at 6:11 p.m.

On Saturday, SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with two Local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center at 4:50 and 5 p.m. for the 76ers game.

SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 6:11 p.m. for the Phillies game.

On Sunday, SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with six Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 1:01 p.m. for the Phillies game.

SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with two Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center at 5:08 and 5:18 p.m. for the Flyers game.

"SEPTA personnel closely monitor all events to ensure trains are ready for fans at NRG Station afterwards. Even if games run late, subway service will be available. Customers are urged to go directly to NRG Station once the event is over, particularly for late-night events," the transit agency said.