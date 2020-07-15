While there won't be fans in the stands, sports are on the way back leading to a lot of excitement as local teams return to action in the next few weeks.
The Union returned to action last week with a pregame statement on social justice followed by a 1-0 win in the MLS is Back Tournament.
The Flyers, Phillies and 76ers are in their respective sports mini-training camp looking to get up to speed for play to get underway at the end of the month.
The Sixers are making headlines after head coach Brett Brown announced Ben Simmons would move to power forward and Shake Milton would take over point guard responsibilities.
Ducis Rodgers previews the return of our local sports teams headlined by a major shakeup in the SIxers' lineup and excitement around the Flyers and Phillies.
Philadelphia sports teams return to action with plenty of intrigue
