Philadelphia 76ers to begin 'phased reopening' at training complex on Wednesday

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Following New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's announcement, officials with the Philadelphia 76ers said they will being a "phased reopening" on Wednesday.

"Following today's announcement by Governor Murphy, the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden, New Jersey will begin a phased reopening tomorrow for voluntary, individual workouts. Players and essential staff will adhere to strict safeguards in accordance with NBA guidelines," the organization said in a statement.

Murphy said this reopening is a longtime coming.

"We have been in constant discussions with teams about necessary protocols to protect the health and safety of players, coaches, and personnel," Murphy said during a news conference.

Both the Philadelphia 76ers and Philadelphia Flyers train in New Jersey. The 76ers hold practices at the 76ers Training Complex in Camden, the Flyers practice at the Skate Zone in Voorhees.

New Jersey has 155,764 positive cases and 11,191 deaths from the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

