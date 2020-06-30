Biggest little Flyers fan gets ultimate birthday surprise from James van Riemsdyk

Action News Sports

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- James van Riemsdyk surprised one of the "biggest" little Philadelphia Flyers fans for his 4th birthday.

Van Riemsdyk may not be scoring goals right now, but on Tuesday, he got the ultimate assist.

June 30 is Aiden Schleigh's 4th birthday, and he loves the Flyguys.

"Aiden just loves going and watching them play, and he mimics everything they do, like Carter Hart, he'll spray his bottle before he drinks it, and if Aiden is practicing goalie he'll do the same moves," his mom Tish tells Action News.



With the coronavirus situation, Aiden's mom had to cancel his party and was thinking of a way to somehow still make his birthday special.

So on a whim, she posted on Facebook asking if anyone knew someone with the Flyers organization in hopes that maybe a player would wish Aiden a happy birthday.

"Before we knew it went viral. It was on Twitter, Instagram, had so many Flyers fans reaching out to me," she says.



And that is how JVR became the first star of Aiden's birthday.

"I never thought it would actually happen, it was just a random, 'Hey let me just see if I could make this happen.' And it happened!" she exclaimed! "It was a good, nice birthday surprise, so thank you to everyone who helped share the post and put a smile on my little boy's face."
More TOP STORIES News