Chargers' Melvin Gordon has fun with Uber driver after landing in Baltimore

Chargers' Melvin Gordon has fun with Uber driver after landing in Baltimore.

BALTIMORE (WPVI) --
Los Angeles Chargers Running Back Melvin Gordon landed in Baltimore Friday and decided to have some fun with his Uber driver.

Gordon had a long discussion with the driver about the Chargers chances against the Raven's in Sunday's wildcard game.

But his driver had no idea that Gordon was his passenger until the very end of the conversation.

Gordon handled it with humor and captured the conversation on Instagram LIVE.

