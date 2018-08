Deli Deli: Dietz & Watson's contest streaming live

Did I just get free sliced turkey from @dietzandwatson? Yes. Are they giving away free meats and cheeses all day? Yes. #DeliDeli https://t.co/wGmflPFEUD — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) February 4, 2018

Deli Deli!Dietz & Watson is giving away free meats and cheeses during a pre-Super Bowl live-stream.In a spoof Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly,' Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson has opened up their Ye Royal Deli.Viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube can watch the stream and place their order.Dietz & Watson is selecting a lucky few every hour. According to the rules , " D&W products awarded in the form of several high-value coupons for twenty-five (25) years from winner confirmation. Coupons awarded per year in the value of $49.99 per month."Some famous names have already taken part in the fun including Jamie Foxx."Did I just get free sliced turkey from @dietzandwatson? Yes. Are they giving away free meats and cheeses all day? Yes. #DeliDeli"The stream is set to end around kickoff.You can watch it and take part here: https://www.facebook.com/DietzandWatson/videos/10155404621747648/ ------