SUPER BOWL

Deli Deli: Dietz & Watson's contest streaming live

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Deli Deli!

Dietz & Watson is giving away free meats and cheeses during a pre-Super Bowl live-stream.

In a spoof Bud Light's 'Dilly Dilly,' Philadelphia-based Dietz & Watson has opened up their Ye Royal Deli.

Viewers on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube can watch the stream and place their order.

Dietz & Watson is selecting a lucky few every hour. According to the rules, " D&W products awarded in the form of several high-value coupons for twenty-five (25) years from winner confirmation. Coupons awarded per year in the value of $49.99 per month."

Some famous names have already taken part in the fun including Jamie Foxx.

"Did I just get free sliced turkey from @dietzandwatson? Yes. Are they giving away free meats and cheeses all day? Yes. #DeliDeli"


The stream is set to end around kickoff.

You can watch it and take part here: https://www.facebook.com/DietzandWatson/videos/10155404621747648/

