Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Mychal Kendricks and a California businessman have been charged with insider trading.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain made the announcement in Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

According to investigators, Damilare Sonoiki allegedly provided Kendricks with information about his investment bank's clients, including non-public information about pending mergers and acquisitions.

Kendricks would use that information to buy call options, then sell those call options for a profit after mergers were announced, McSwain said. Kendricks made a profit of $1.2 million, investigators say.

In return, investigators said Kendricks provided Sonoiki with $10,000 in cash and tickets to Eagles games.

Prosecutors say Sonoiki was a trader at an unnamed firm. An IMBD profile lists him as a writer on the popular TV series "Black-ish" as well as other movies and TV shows.

Kendricks says in a statement released by his lawyer Wednesday that he's sorry and "deeply" regrets his actions.

He says he "didn't fully understand all of the details of the illegal trades."


Kendricks was signed by the Cleveland Browns as an unrestricted free agent back in June.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy says the league is reviewing the situation.

