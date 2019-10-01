Four sisters shine as LaSalle University track stars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a striking similarity between the top four star athletes of the LaSalle University cross country team.The Manicini sisters grew up in Media, Pennsylvania where they starred for Cardinal O'Hara High School.For their family, the sport has always been a sister act.Grace, a senior, is an NCAA qualifier. Her sisters El and Liz, both sophomores and Christine, a freshman, all won state titles in high school and will likely eventually follow in their big sister's footsteps.