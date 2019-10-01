philadelphia news

Four sisters shine as LaSalle University track stars

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There's a striking similarity between the top four star athletes of the LaSalle University cross country team.

The Manicini sisters grew up in Media, Pennsylvania where they starred for Cardinal O'Hara High School.

For their family, the sport has always been a sister act.

Grace, a senior, is an NCAA qualifier. Her sisters El and Liz, both sophomores and Christine, a freshman, all won state titles in high school and will likely eventually follow in their big sister's footsteps.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphialasalle universityphiladelphia newssiblings
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA NEWS
Asbestos found in 2 Philly schools: Officials
Brazen thief targets Halloween decorations in Roxborough
Man dies after being shot in buttocks: Philadelphia police
3 men hurt after triple shooting in Philadelphia
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
First vaping-related death reported in New Jersey: Officials
1 year away: Facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
Mets fan sues team, says T-shirt cannon nearly blinded him
Princeton police investigate 2 possible child lurings
Man robbed, shot in back after exiting bus
Tip jar stolen from Reading restaurant
Toddler dies after being left in hot car for hours while mom allegedly drank
Show More
Police confirm at least 3 cases of child luring in Delco
Woman apparently climbs into lion's exhibit, dances at Bronx Zoo
Fire ravages Chester County home
Former Dallas officer guilty of murder for killing neighbor
Teen died protecting younger sister during home invasion
More TOP STORIES News