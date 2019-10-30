world series

Get a free taco today thanks to World Series stolen base

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner, right, steals second with Houston Astros' Carlos Correa covering during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

You can get a free taco Wednesday thanks to a stolen base during Game 1 of the World Series.

When Washington Nationals' Trea Turner stole a base in the top of the first last Tuesday night, he won everyone in the country free Doritos Locos Tacos at Taco Bell.



You can get your free taco at participating locations on October 30 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Taco Bell says you can also order online or on the app all day to claim your taco.



There is a limit of one free Doritos Locos Tacos per person or registered account.

ONLINE: https://www.tacobell.com/stealataco/
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsworld seriesaction news sportshouston astroswashington nationalsfree foodsports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WORLD SERIES
World Series Game 6: Running with bats, controversial interference call
Women who flashed pitcher get banned from MLB indefinitely
Altuve, Astros show up in World Series, win Game 3 in DC 4-1
Celeb chef gets World Series 1st pitch over Pres. Trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some communities opt to move trick-or-treating due to weather
Doctors trying to save girl's fingers after firework explosion: Family
Kevin Hart opens up about crash that seriously injured him
Pilot in crashed plane was cardiologist on way to lecture
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Fire damages Stone Harbor apartment building
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp today, Halloween rain
Show More
Truffles the glasses-wearing cat shows kids specs are cool
World Series Game 6: Running with bats, controversial interference call
Man in a coma after assault outside South Philly bar
1 injured in Bethlehem home invasion
1 dead, 1 injured after gunman opens fire on vehicle in Tacony
More TOP STORIES News